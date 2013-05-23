FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ralph Lauren profit higher, sees fiscal year revenues rising
May 23, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 4 years

Ralph Lauren profit higher, sees fiscal year revenues rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by a jump in sales at its own stores and lower cotton costs.

The fashion company said net revenue, including licensing revenue, in the fourth quarter ended March 31 rose 1.3 percent to $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren forecast companywide revenues will rise 4 percent to 7 percent in the new fiscal year.

At Ralph Lauren’s own stores open at least a year, which generate about half of sales, revenue was up 7 percent.

Net income rose to $127.2 million, or $1.37 per share, from $94.4 million or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

