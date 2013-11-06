FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ralph Lauren expect sales gains during holiday quarter
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Ralph Lauren expect sales gains during holiday quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp on Wednesday raised its full-year sales forecast on the expectation of strong gains during the holiday quarter, and raised its dividend.

The company said net revenue, including licensing revenue, rose 2.8 percent to $1.915 billion in the second quarter ended Sept. 28, and was in line with Wall Street projections.

As a result, Ralph Lauren now expect full-year revenue to rise between 5 percent and 7 percent, versus an earlier range of 4 percent to 7 percent. The company forecast revenue to be up between 8 percent and 10 percent this quarter.

Ralph Lauren raised its annual dividend 12.5 percent to $1.80 per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.