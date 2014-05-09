Ralph Lauren sees 2015 revenues up 6-8 pct, warns of margin hit

May 9 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp said on Friday it expected global revenues to rise between 6 percent and 8 percent in fiscal 2015 but warned its operating margin would decline as it spends money to further build its network of stores.

The company, whose brands include Club Monaco stores, chaps and its namesake brands, said revenue in the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 29 rose 13.6 percent to $1.87 billion. That topped the average Wall Street estimate of $1.83 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose 20.5 percent to $153 million, or $1.68 per share, from $127 million, or $1.37, a year earlier. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)