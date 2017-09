May 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service on Friday said it may cut Ramapo, New York’s A1 general obligation bond rating, citing the possible negative effects from a federal investigation.

The town’s documents were seized on Thursday but the FBI has yet specify the “nature or targets of the investigation,” the report said.

Moody’s said it may also cut Ramapo’s MIG 1 bond anticipation note rating.