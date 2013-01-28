FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ram Power says to cut jobs, CEO to resign
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Ram Power says to cut jobs, CEO to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Renewable energy company Ram Power Corp said it will cut jobs at its head office in Reno, Nevada, and its chief executive Shuman Moore will resign effective Feb. 15 as it looks to reorganize its business.

Ram Power, with interests in geothermal projects in California, Nevada, Nicaragua and Canada, did not, however, disclose how many jobs would be cut.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Selby Little’s contract would not be renewed after it expires on March 31.

Ram Power, which plans to now focus mainly on its Nicaragua operations, said the reorganization will happen in the January to March quarter.

The company, which has a market value of about C$67 million, said the reorganization is expected to save about $4 million a year in corporate administrative cash costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.