FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker Ramtron posts lower revenue, shares fall
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 9:38 PM / 5 years ago

Chipmaker Ramtron posts lower revenue, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly revenue on slowing orders, sending its shares down 12 percent in aftermarket trade.

Revenue for the second quarter fell to $14.2 million from $16.8 million a year earlier.

“Distributor order flow began to slow as headwinds in the semiconductor markets that we serve picked up toward the end of the second quarter and stalled our revenue growth,” Chief Executive Eric Balzer said in a statement.

The company reported a net income of $69,000, or breakeven earnings per share, compared to a loss of $683 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Ramtron forecast third-quarter revenue of about $14 million to $14.5 million.

The company, which has repeatedly rejected buyout offers from larger rival Cypress Semiconductor Corp, is evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale.

Shares of the company fell to $2.47 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $2.82 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.