UPDATE 1-India's Ranbaxy launches malaria drug Synriam

NEW DELHI, April 25 (Reuters) - Ranbaxy Laboratories , India’s top drugmaker by sales, said it launched a new malaria treatment drug Synriam in the country and was working to introduce it in other Asian countries, Africa and South America.

Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co , received Indian drug regulator’s approval for the product in 2011.

The drug is used to treat plasmodium falciparum malaria. Rival Cipla is expected to launch Mefliam Plus, also in the same category.

“The drug fills a vital therapy gap not only in India but also worldwide,” said Ranbaxy Chairman Tsutomu Une in a statement.

“We will make all possible efforts to make Synriam accessible to the world.”

Malaria is a major public health problem in more than 90 countries that host about 40 percent of the global population.

The deadly disease is estimated to cause up to 250 million new infections worldwide every year.

Valued at $4.2 billion, shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories closed at 515.25 rupees, down 1.8 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Writing by Kaustubh Kulkarni)