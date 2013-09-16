FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ranbaxy falls over 30 pct after FDA import alert; stock downgrade
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 3:55 AM / 4 years ago

Ranbaxy falls over 30 pct after FDA import alert; stock downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Shares in India’s Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd dropped more than 30 percent on Monday, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an import alert against company’s Mohali plant.

The FDA issued the alert on Friday, as per FDA’s website. A spokesman for Ranbaxy did not have immediate comment on the FDA action.

Brokerage HSBC in a research note on Monday downgraded Ranbaxy, controlled by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co, to “underweight” from “overweight” citing the import alert.

The company in May had pleaded guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to $500 million in fines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.