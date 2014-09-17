FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ranbaxy says US authorities seek information on pricing data
September 17, 2014

India's Ranbaxy says US authorities seek information on pricing data

Reuters Staff

MUMBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd said on Wednesday that federal authorities in the United States had sought details on how it reports pricing data for some products eligible for reimbursement under the Medicaid program.

The company, which has agreed to be acquired by rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, said it had received a civil investigative demand (CID) from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and that it would fully cooperate with the investigation.

“The CID is a request for documents and information, and is not an allegation of wrongdoing or demand for compensation,” the company said in a statement.

Last year, Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines under a settlement agreement with the DOJ. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)

