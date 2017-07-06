EEOC hits M&T Bank with disability discrimination lawsuit
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued M&T Bank Corp in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the bank of violating federal law by discriminating against disabled workers.
Generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories has agreed to settle lawsuits accusing it of accepting payments from pharmaceutical company Cephalon Inc to delay the release of a generic version of the latter's wakefulness drug Provigil.
Ranbaxy, a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, reached a settlement with rival generic drug company Apotex on Thursday just before the federal jury in Philadelphia was to begin deliberations.
To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uPyrxi
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued M&T Bank Corp in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the bank of violating federal law by discriminating against disabled workers.
A proposed class action accusing a New Jersey debt collection attorney of exposing borrowers' account information on envelopes used for collection letters can go forward, a federal judge in Newark has ruled.