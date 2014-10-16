FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ranbaxy to pay $40 mln to settle Texas Medicaid pricing litigation
#Healthcare
October 16, 2014 / 4:21 AM / 3 years ago

India's Ranbaxy to pay $40 mln to settle Texas Medicaid pricing litigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd said it had agreed to pay $39.75 million to settle litigations concerning its participation in Texas Medicaid, the US federal-state healthcare program for the poor.

The payments will be made in tranches through August 2015, Ranbaxy informed the BSE on Thursday.

“The claims at issue related exclusively to the manner in which Ranbaxy has historically reported pricing data to Texas Medicaid for certain of its drugs,” the company said in the statement.

Ranbaxy shares were up 0.7 percent at 602.10 rupees at 0417 GMT in Mumbai, while the broader NSE index was up 0.14 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

