FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-India's Ranbaxy narrows Q4 loss on U.S. acne drug sales
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-India's Ranbaxy narrows Q4 loss on U.S. acne drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd , India’s biggest generic drugmaker by revenue, reported a narrower net loss in the latest quarter helped by ramped-up sales of two acne drugs in the United States.

Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd , on Wednesday said net loss in October-December was 1.59 billion rupees ($25.39 million) compared with a loss of 4.92 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net sales rose 7 percent to 28.59 billion rupees, the company said in a statement.

The United States, Ranbaxy’s biggest export market, has recently banned the import of drugs from the company’s India plants due to quality concerns.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.