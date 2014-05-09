FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Ranbaxy posts March-quarter loss on write-offs
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 9, 2014 / 10:01 AM / 3 years ago

India's Ranbaxy posts March-quarter loss on write-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 9 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, which has agreed to be acquired by rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for $3.2 billion, posted a surprise loss in the March quarter due to write-offs related to regulatory sanctions for poor manufacturing quality.

The company, owned by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo Ltd, has been slapped with a slew of regulatory sanctions in the last year, hitting its sales in the United States and Europe, its primary export markets.

Ranbaxy’s net loss in January-March stood at 736.54 million rupees ($12.27 million), compared with a profit of 1.26 billion rupees a year earlier. The mean estimate of 22 analysts was a profit of 958.7 million rupees.

Net sales rose 1.2 percent to 24.4 billion rupees.

Shares in Ranbaxy, valued at about $3.3 billion, fell about 2 percent to 462.2 rupees after the results announcement, while the main Mumbai market was up 3 percent.

$1 = 60.0050 Indian rupees Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.