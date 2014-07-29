FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Ranbaxy Laboratories posts loss in June quarter
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 29, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

India's Ranbaxy Laboratories posts loss in June quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, which has agreed to be acquired by local rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, posted a net loss in the June quarter hit by a one-time provision.

The company has been slapped with a slew of regulatory sanctions in the last year due to violation of standard production practices, hitting its sales in the United States and Europe, its primary export markets.

Ranbaxy’s net loss in the April-June quarter was at 1.86 billion rupees ($30.94 million), compared with a loss of 5.24 billion rupees a year earlier.

$1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.