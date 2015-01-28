FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Ranbaxy Dec qtr net loss widens on forex loss
January 28, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

India's Ranbaxy Dec qtr net loss widens on forex loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd reported a wider loss in the December quarter, hurt by foreign exchange losses and higher finance costs.

The company’s net loss in the October-December period was at 10.3 billion rupees ($167.8 million), compared with a loss of 1.6 billion rupees posted in the same quarter last year, it said in a statement to the exchanges on Wednesday.

Ranbaxy, which is being acquired by larger local rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd for $3.2 billion, has been hit by a series of regulatory sanctions in the past year due to poor production practices at its India-based plants. ($1 = 61.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

