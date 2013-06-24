FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Ranbaxy falls on media report of US FDA query on plant
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 24, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

India's Ranbaxy falls on media report of US FDA query on plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fell as much as 2.3 percent on Monday after newspaper Business Standard reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns about a plant in northern India, citing unidentified sources.

Business Standard said the FDA had issued form 483 to Ranbaxy regarding its Mohali plant. That form is issued when U.S. inspectors see conditions they believe may violate U.S. rules.

A Ranbaxy spokesman declined to comment when asked if the drug maker had received the 483 form.

“We continue to make regulatory submissions from Mohali and will commercialise products from Mohali when we get approvals,” he said.

The U.S. FDA was not immediately reachable for comment.

Ranbaxy shares were down 1.8 percent at 0355 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent fall in the broader NSE index. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Rafael Nam; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.