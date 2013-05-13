FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ranbaxy pleads guilty to felony charges over drugs, to pay $500 mln in U.S. settlement
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ranbaxy pleads guilty to felony charges over drugs, to pay $500 mln in U.S. settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd : * U.S. Justice Department says Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd unit pleads

guilty to felony charges, agrees to pay $500 million in settlement * U.S. says Ranbaxy USA pleads guilty to felony charges relating to manufacture

and distribution of adulterated drugs made at two facilities in India * U.S. says Ranbaxy to pay $150 million criminal fine and forfeiture, to pay

$350 million to settle civil claims under false claims act and various state

laws * U.S. calls Ranbaxy accord the largest drug safety settlement with a generic

drug manufacturer * U.S. says Ranbaxy USA pleaded guilty to three felony counts of violating

food, drug and cosmetic act; and four felony counts of knowingly making

material false statements to FDA * U.S. says whistleblower dinesh thakur, a former Ranbaxy executive, will

receive about $48.6 million in the settlement

