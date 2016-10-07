FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mali says closes Randgold offices over alleged unpaid taxes
October 7, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Mali says closes Randgold offices over alleged unpaid taxes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Mali's government has shut down the offices of companies controlled by Randgold Resources , alleging they owe 46.89 billion CFA francs ($80 million) in unpaid taxes, an adviser to the economy ministry said on Friday.

"In the last three days, we have closed the offices of the company and seized their bank accounts," Mohamed Lamine Samake told Reuters. "And if they don't comply within 10 days, we are going to take our actions to the next level."

Randgold did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
