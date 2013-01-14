FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Randgold says Mali mines operating normally
January 14, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Randgold says Mali mines operating normally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources said its mines in Mali were operating normally, after the country declared a state of emergency over the weekend.

Mali’s president declared a state of emergency on Friday as government forces battled to hold back al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters threatening to push south from their northern strongholds.

Randgold said its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex as well as its Morila joint venture were both operating normally. The company said it was keeping a close eye on the situation and had put contingency plans in place.

