Randgold says Mali mines operating normally

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources said its mines in Mali were operating normally, after the country declared a state of emergency over the weekend.

Mali’s president declared a state of emergency on Friday as government forces battled to hold back al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters threatening to push south from their northern strongholds.

Randgold said its Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex as well as its Morila joint venture were both operating normally. The company said it was keeping a close eye on the situation and had put contingency plans in place.