Gold miner Randgold Resources takes measures against Ebola
#Basic Materials
August 6, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Gold miner Randgold Resources takes measures against Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd, which mines gold in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said it has advised its employees not to travel to areas affected by the deadly Ebola virus as a precaution.

Randgold said contractors had been instructed not to bring any workers from Ebola-affected areas to the company’s sites.

The Ebola outbreak began in February in the forests of Guinea. While the death toll there continues to rise, the epicentre has shifted to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Mali shares a border with Guinea, while Ivory Coast borders both Guinea and Liberia.

Randgold said that, although its operations are far from affected areas, it had undertaken a “thorough awareness campaign” about the disease for all its workers and continued to monitor the situation closely.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that the death toll from the Ebola outbreak had risen to 932. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
