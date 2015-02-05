Randgold to pay dividends from I.Coast's Tongon mine in Q3 2015

TONGON, Ivory Coast, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd will begin paying dividends from its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast in the third quarter of 2015 as it targets gold production of 260,000 ounces for the year, Chief Executive Mark Bristow said on Thursday.

The mine missed its 2014 production target of 250,000 ounces by 10 percent due to technical problems, he said during a visit to the mine. Output is expected to reach 280,000 ounces in 2016 before attaining full output of 300,000 ounces the following year. (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Joe Bavier; editing by David Clarke)