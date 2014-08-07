Randgold Resources second-quarter profit rises

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd reported a 54 percent jump in quarterly profit helped by the ramp-up at its Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and increased output at its Loulo-Gounkoto operations in Mali.

Randgold, which has mines in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said profit rose to $162.3 million in the three-months ended June 30 from $105.3 million a year earlier.

While gold production jumped 41 percent to 277,283 ounces, the average gold price received fell 5 percent to $1,290 per ounce. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)