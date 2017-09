Nov 6 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd said quarterly production from its African gold mines rose to 299,320 ounces, 28 percent more than in the same year-earlier period.

Randgold mines gold in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Profit from mining fell 1 percent to $172.7 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)