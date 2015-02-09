FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Randgold says gold price slump hits profit; raises dividend
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 9, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Randgold says gold price slump hits profit; raises dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects last paragraph to show profit is in dollars, not pounds)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd posted a 17 percent fall in 2014 profit, hurt by lower gold prices, but said it would increase its final dividend by 20 percent.

The gold miner, which has mines in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), said it expected to produce 1.20 million to 1.26 million gold ounces in 2015 as production at its Kibali mine in DRC continues to ramp up.

Randgold said profit fell to $271.2 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $325.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.