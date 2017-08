Jan 30 (Reuters) - Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said it is negotiating with some of its employees to end their illegal sit-in at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast demanding annual ex-gratia payments.

Randgold said representatives of the government and the union, which does not support the sit-in, are working with the company in engaging with the workers to end their action. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)