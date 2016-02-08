Miner Randgold's full-year profit falls on gold price decline

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said its full-year profit from mining fell by 11 percent, as gold prices continued their decline.

The company said profit from mining for the year ended Dec. 31 fell to $572.2 million, compared with $643.1 million a year earlier.

Randgold, which mines gold in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, also raised its total dividend to 66 cents per share, from 60 cents a year earlier.