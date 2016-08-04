FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Gold miner Randgold Resources posts flat Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said its second-quarter profit from mining was flat, as higher gold prices were offset by lower production and higher costs.

The company, which mines gold in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, reported profit from mining for the three months to June 30 of $150.6 million.

The company said quarterly gold production fell 6 percent to 281,494 ounces, due to lower production at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast and Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

