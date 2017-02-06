Feb 6 Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd reported a 76 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and said it would raise its annual dividend by 52 percent.

The stock rose as much as 4.8 percent to 7,190 pence in early trading making it a top gainer on FTSE 100 index.

The company which has gold mines in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said profit rose to $94.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $77.3 million, a year earlier. Gold production rose about 16 percent to 378,388 ounces in the same period from a year ago.

Randgold said the company had achieved its cash target of $500 million without any debt. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)