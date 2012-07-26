Randstad Q2 results below analyst expectations

AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm Randstad , the world’s second-largest, on Thursday reported worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 134.9 million euros on sales of 4.303 million euros.

The earnings were hurt by a “gradual slowdown” in Europe, with sales falling four percent. Sales in the United States rose seven percent and increased six percent in the rest of the world.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast underlying EBITA of 141 million euros on revenue of 4.297 billion euros. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by David Cowell)