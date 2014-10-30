Dutch Randstad Q3 core earnings climb 15 pct, beat forecasts

AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Dutch employment service group Randstad said on Thursday its core earnings rose 15 percent in the third quarter to 210 million euros ($265 million), beating market forecasts.

Randstad said revenue growth stabilized in the quarter on an improved performance in its core U.S. and Dutch markets although France and Germany slowed.

“We do not expect this pattern to change materially going forward,” Randstad said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 10.9 percent increase in underlying earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation to 204 million euros on a 3.9 percent rise in sales to 4.54 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7837 euro)