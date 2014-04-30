FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Randstad first-quarter earnings exceed expectations
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 30, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Randstad first-quarter earnings exceed expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO, CFO quotes, context)

AMSTERDAM, April 30 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm Randstad reported a 34 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, slightly ahead of expectations.

Randstad, which provides temporary staff for businesses in Europe and North America, reported growth in organic revenue per working day in several key European markets including Germany, Britain, Iberia and Italy. This offset slight falls in the United States, France and the Netherlands.

The company operates in a sector that is seen as a barometer of economic health, as companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

Quarterly underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation rose 34 percent year-on-year to 123 million euros, slightly above the 119 million euro forecast by analysts in a poll by Reuters. Quarterly revenues rose 4 percent to 3.9 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations.

“The gradual recovery set in motion in 2013 has continued into Q1,” Chief Executive Officer Jacques van den Broek said in a statement. “It is now time to turn our attention to generating profitable organic growth,” he added.

Chief Financial Officer Robert-Jan van de Kraats told Reuters the focus on cost containment would remain even as the money invested more in marketing in an attempt to gain more organic growth across its markets.

“If you look at the month of April we see the trends out of March continuing which is it goes rather slowly,” he said. “This is not a steep recovery: it’s a gradual recovery which is not accelerating yet.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.