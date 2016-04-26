FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Randstad CFO: Looking for acquisition of up to 500 mln euros
April 26, 2016

Randstad CFO: Looking for acquisition of up to 500 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world’s second largest staffing agency, is looking for mid-sized acquisitions of up to 500 million euros to add professional and technical staff, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Robert Jan van de Kraats said Randstad has taken small stakes in 10 technology companies and “we might even use the technology or buy the company as a whole”.

It could spend 100 million to 500 million euros, he said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

