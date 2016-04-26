FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Randstad: Looking for acquisitions of up to 500 mln euros
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Randstad: Looking for acquisitions of up to 500 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, CFO quotes, background)

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world’s second-largest staffing agency, is looking for mid-sized acquisitions of up to 500 million euros ($563 mln) to add professional and technical staff, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Robert Jan van de Kraats said Randstad had taken small stakes in 10 technology companies and “we might even use the technology or buy the company as a whole”.

It could spend 100 million to 500 million euros on acquisitions, he said, without giving a time frame.

The Dutch company is particularly interested in adding so-called outplacement services, which enable downsizing companies to help former employees find new jobs, already offered by the Dutch company’s larger rival Adecco.

Randstad’s core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin rose to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent over the past four quarters, compared to 5.5 percent at Adecco. Van de Kraats said a higher margin is a realistic ambition.

“They have the benefit of an extensive outplacement business which we do not yet have. So that has some impact, but nevertheless we should aim at getting there,” he said. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.