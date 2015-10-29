FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Randstad CFO: looking for acquisitions in high-end, professional market
October 29, 2015

Randstad CFO: looking for acquisitions in high-end, professional market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world’s second-largest staffing company by sales, is looking to expand in the high-end, professional sector, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Robert Jan van de Kraats told Reuters that Randstad would like to offer clients more staff with university degrees.

“We are looking at opportunities in the professional space, so people with a masters or bachelor’s education level,” he said. “We have an ambition to be come a bigger player there. So we are constantly scanning the world.” (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

