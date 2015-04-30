Randstad reports improved results on European recovery

AMSTERDAM, April 30 (Reuters) - Staffing company Randstad reported first-quarter results that were in line with analysts’ expectations and said that it expected significant positive currency effect on its results during 2015.

Europe’s second-largest staffing company said revenues were up in all its markets other than France and Germany, with organic revenue growth per working day up by 5 percent in North America, its largest market.

“The gradual recovery in Europe is reflected in our results,” said Chief Executive Jacques van den Broek in a statement.

Revenues and earnings were up in Britain, Belgium and Luxembourg, Iberia and other European countries, as well as in the rest of the world category, partly as a result of lower global headcount and operational expenses.

Overall revenues were up 12 percent at 4.4 billion euros ($4.88 billion), and underlying earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation came in at 153 million euros, an increase of 24 percent compared with last year. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)