Staffing company Randstad beats on Q2 profits, says Europe 'accelerating'
July 30, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Staffing company Randstad beats on Q2 profits, says Europe 'accelerating'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 30 (Reuters) - Staffing company Randstad on Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter revenues and earnings, crediting growth in the United States, France and the Netherlands.

“Growth in Europe is accelerating and our US business continues to do well,” Chief Executuive Jacques van den Broek said in a statement.

Revenue was 4.82 billion euros ($5.29 billion), up 13 percent from the same period a year earlier, while underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortization rose by 24 percent to 215 million euros ($235.96 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen revenue at 4.79 billion euros and underlying EBITA of 208 million.

Randstad said the company’s margins benefited from a trend of employers taking temporary staff permanent, which leads to fees for Randstad. In North America, demand for skilled staff was strong.

The company said that, stripping out currency effects, revenue was up more than 6 percent in the second quarter, adding in a statement on its outlook that trend has continued into the third quarter.

Randstad is the second largest staffing company globally after Switzerland’s Adecco. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

