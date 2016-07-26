FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Randstad's slowing sales in Britain, U.S. hit shares
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 26, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Randstad's slowing sales in Britain, U.S. hit shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on UK market, shares fall)

AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world's No. 2 staffing agency, on Tuesday reported 11 percent higher core earnings in the second quarter, but its shares fell more than 5 percent on concerns about stagnating sales in the United States and Britain.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) reached about 240 million euros ($264 million) in the latest period, compared with 215 million a year earlier, roughly in line with market expectations.

Analysts polled for Reuters had expected underlying EBITA of 237 million euros.

Randstad is the second largest staffing company globally by sales after Switzerland's Adecco and ahead of ManpowerGroup of the United States.

In North America, Randstad's underlying sales were flat amid slowing demand for its services, Chief Financial Officer Robert Jan van de Kraats said in an interview.

In Britain, gross profit was down 2 percent and 'perm fees', paid when clients permanently hire an employee provided by Randstad, fell 5 percent year-on-year.

Van de Kraats said the British market was hurt by a slowdown in hiring in the financial sector and concerns that the construction market would be hit by the country's decision to leave the European Union.

Randstad's shares fell 5 percent in morning trading in Amsterdam and are down 19 percent since the Brexit vote last month.

Although Randstad only generates roughly 4 percent of revenue in Britain, there are concerns Brexit could hit economic growth in Europe and the wider labour market.

$1 = 0.9082 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.