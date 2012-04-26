FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Randstad says Europe uncertain as Q1 beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 26, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Randstad says Europe uncertain as Q1 beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm Randstad, the world’s second-largest, reported forecast-beating results on Thursday and said developments in Europe were uncertain, with little growth in Germany.

Randstad, which ranks after Switzerland’s Adecco, reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-offs and integration costs of 110.4 million euros ($145.6 million), up 2 percent from a year ago.

Analysts had expected an underlying EBITA of 103 million euros on average. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.