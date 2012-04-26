Randstad says Europe uncertain as Q1 beats forecasts

AMSTERDAM, April 26 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm Randstad, the world’s second-largest, reported forecast-beating results on Thursday and said developments in Europe were uncertain, with little growth in Germany.

Randstad, which ranks after Switzerland’s Adecco, reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-offs and integration costs of 110.4 million euros ($145.6 million), up 2 percent from a year ago.

Analysts had expected an underlying EBITA of 103 million euros on average. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)