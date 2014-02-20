Randstad sees gradual improvement in staffing demand into Q1

* Q4 adjusted net income 104.8 mln euros vs f‘cast 124 mln

* Revenue 4.28 bln vs f‘cast 4.34 bln

AMSTERDAM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dutch staffing firm Randstad , which reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Thursday because of currency effects and marketing costs, said it expects a continued gradual improvement into the first quarter.

The company, which provides staff for businesses in Europe and North America, said it saw further evidence of a recovery in demand in January.

The staffing sector is generally considered a barometer for economic health, because companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

“Growth continued throughout the fourth quarter of 2013, confirming a gradual recovery,” said Ben Noteboom, chief executive, in a statement.

The company said: “At this stage, we do not see an acceleration of growth, but recent market data suggest the gradual recovery is likely to continue,” as organic revenue per working day grew 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter, rising to 3.2 percent in January.

Randstad reported quarterly adjusted net income of 104.8 million euros ($144.1 million) on revenue of 4.28 billion, both up 1 percent from a year ago.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast adjusted net income of 124 million euros and revenue of 4.34 billion.