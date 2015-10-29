FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rangeland says moving 8 railcars a day of frac sand for Halliburton
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Rangeland says moving 8 railcars a day of frac sand for Halliburton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Rangeland Energy is moving up to eight railcars per day of frac sand for Halliburton at its Rio crude-by-rail terminal near Loving, New Mexico, keeping alive a system that would otherwise be idled amid narrow domestic crude differentials.

The midstream operator is moving as many as eight railcars per day of frac sand at the Delware Basin terminal. In early October, Rangeland delivered a record 150-car unit train at the Rio facility, Patrick McGannon, Vice President of Business Development, said Thursday at the Argus Condensate and Naphtha conference in Houston, Texas.

The many crude-by-rail projects developed in the past few years are suffering as a downturn in global oil prices has narrowed location spreads, deteriorating the economics of shipping oil from one location to another by rail.

Reporting by Liz Hampton

