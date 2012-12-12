FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Range expects 2013 capital spending to fall to $1.3 bln
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Range expects 2013 capital spending to fall to $1.3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Range Resources Corp said it expects capital spending to fall 19 percent to $1.3 billion in 2013, with nearly 85 percent of the budget going to its oil and liquids-rich operations in the Marcellus and Horizontal Mississippian shale fields.

The company said it will fund the budget by selling some of its Permian Basin properties in southeast New Mexico and West Texas, and has engaged Bank of America Merrill Lynch to market the assets.

Range, which sold all of its Barnett shale properties last year to focus on the liquids-rich Marcellus shale, has been looking to cut exposure to natural gas drilling.

Weak natural gas prices have made producers seek lucrative oil and liquids like propane, which yield better margins than dry-gas drilling.

The properties being shopped by Range produce 18 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) of oil and gas per day.

Shares of the Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which has a market value of about $10.52 billion, closed at $64.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.