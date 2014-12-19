FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rangers FC appoints Derek Llambias as CEO
December 19, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rangers FC appoints Derek Llambias as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Appointment of chief executive officer

* Existing board member Derek Llambias has been appointed chief executive officer of Rangers with immediate effect

* Derek joined board on 2 November 2014 as a non-executive director

* In line with cost cutting exercise announced on 12 November 2014, Llambias’s remuneration will be significantly lower than previously offered for this position

* David Somers will now revert to his previous role as non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

