January 6, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rangers International's board rejects Robert Sarver's offer for co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Rejection of possible offer

* Company is managing its cash resources carefully and will require further funding before end of January

* Directors are in discussions with Rangers’ significant stakeholders with a view to arranging finance for club

* Board has invited Sarver to consider participating in a similar discussion alongside other supportive shareholders

* Directors believe proposal does not adequately value a controlling interest in company

* Directors do not intend to hold general meeting which would be necessary to implement proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

