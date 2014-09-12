BRIEF-Rangers FC raises 3.13 mln stg via open offer

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc

* Result of open offer

* Says pleased to announce result of open offer which closed for acceptances at 11.00 a.m. On 12 september 2014

* Says company has therefore raised gross proceeds of £3.13 million through open offer.

* Valid acceptances including excess applications have been received in respect of 15,667,860 ordinary shares of 1p each representing a total of approximately 78.87 per cent