BRIEF-Rangers FC appeals SPFL's 250,000 stg fine

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Board of SPFL has determined that Rangers Football Club is liable to pay EBT commission fine of 250,000 stg levied on RFC 2012 Plc

* SPFL has also decided that this sum will be recovered from club by SPFL withholding broadcasting money

* Appeal has been lodged with judicial panel of Scottish FA which has confirmed that decision of SPFL is suspended pending outcome of appeal subject to SPFL’s right to object

* Board is advised that sum is not due to SPFL and appeal will be pursued vigorously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)