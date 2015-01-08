FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rangers International says is studying Sarver's revised proposal
#Funds News
January 8, 2015 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Rangers International says is studying Sarver's revised proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc :

* Revised proposal involves investing up to GBP20 million for a majority shareholding by way of a placing of new ordinary shares in rangers at 20 pence per share

* Studying revised proposal which was received last night, and are consulting with major shareholders

* As part of revised proposal GBP6.5 million would be made available to rangers in immediate short-term funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

