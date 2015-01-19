FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dave King demands removal of Rangers directors
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 19, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Dave King demands removal of Rangers directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Rangers International Football Club Plc

* New oasis requires rangers to call a general meeting of company and to put certain resolutions to shareholders

* Puts forward resolutions for removal of david somers, derek llambias, barry leach and james easdale as directors of company

* Puts forward resolutions for appointment of david king, paul murray and john gilligan as directors of company

* Board intends to seek to have such notice withdrawn in order to avoid cost and disruption of an ad hoc general meeting

* New Oasis holds 11,869,505 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company amounting to 14.57% of the voting rights of the Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.