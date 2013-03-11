FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ranieri Partners settles SEC charges over solicitations
March 11, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Ranieri Partners settles SEC charges over solicitations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - * SEC announces charges against ny-based private equity firm ranieri partners

for improperly soliciting investments * SEC says ranieri agrees to pay $375,000 penalty; says ex-senior executive

Donald Phillips, ex-consultant william stephens also agree to settle * SEC accuses defendants of violating securities laws when soliciting more than

$500 million capital commitments for private funds it managed * SEC says phillips to pay $75,000 penalty, stephens to be barred from

securities industry; no defendant admits wrongdoing in agreeing to settle

