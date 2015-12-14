FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ranieri Strategies appoints two new partners
December 14, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Ranieri Strategies appoints two new partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asset management firm Ranieri Strategies LLC appointed K. Krasnow Waterman and Eric Kaplan partners.

Waterman, who joined as managing partner and chief technology officer, was most recently managing director of enterprise financial crime prevention at TIAA-CREF.

Previously, she also worked at Federal Bureau of Investigation, JP Morgan and IBM.

Kaplan joined as managing partner of structured finance. Most recently, he served as board chair at Shellpoint Partners LLC. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

