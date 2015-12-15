FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES-Ranieri Strategies appoints two new partners (Dec 14)
December 15, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES-Ranieri Strategies appoints two new partners (Dec 14)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In Dec 14 story, corrects Eric Kaplan’s position at Shellpoint in last paragraph to managing director of mortgage finance, from board chair)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asset management firm Ranieri Strategies LLC appointed K. Krasnow Waterman and Eric Kaplan partners.

Waterman, who joined as managing partner and chief technology officer, was most recently managing director of enterprise financial crime prevention at TIAA-CREF.

Previously, she also worked at Federal Bureau of Investigation, JP Morgan and IBM.

Kaplan joined as managing partner of structured finance. Most recently, he served as managing director of mortgage finance at Shellpoint Partners LLC. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
